Muggers become active once again as lockdown restrictions ease

Lockdown eased; muggers become active again

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 22 2020, 00:26 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 01:18 ist

The stricter the lockdown, the fewer the crimes or vice versa. Strengthening this theory, muggers have become active again now that the city is limping back to normality. Their main targets are mobile phones. 

A 17-year-old youth was robbed of his mobile phone by two men aged about 22-25 in South Bengaluru on May 18. Nidhiraj, a resident of Krishna Layout, Devarachikkanahalli, was walking to an aunt’s house located in Pillareddy Layout along with his younger brother when the muggers intercepted them. Flashing a knife, they warned them against raising an alarm and asked Nidhiraj to part with his phone.

When he hesitated, one of the muggers beat him up while his accomplice continued to hold the knife. Nidhiraj got scared and gave the phone away. Before leaving, one of the muggers introduced himself as Govindaraju alias Parivala Putta, a local rowdy, and warned him against going to the police. 

Nidhiraj, however, filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Begur police. An officer said they had registered a case of robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt. Efforts are underway to arrest the muggers. 

theft
Bengaluru
COVID-19
Lockdown 4.0

