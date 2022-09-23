NIA arrests 14 people from PFI, SDPI in Karnataka

NIA arrests 14 people from PFI, SDPI in Karnataka

Bengaluru City police said these 14 people were booked at Kadugondanahalli police station under several sections of the Indian Penal Code

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 23 2022, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 15:26 ist
Police detain Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers during a protest against the raid of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in Hubballi on Sept 22. Credit: PTI Photo

As many as 14 people were arrested on charges of sedition following raids by the National Investigation Agency on the offices of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Karnataka, police said on Friday.

The arrests took place in different parts of the state on Thursday, they said.

Also Read | What is the PFI? Why is it on the ED, NIA radar?

In a statement, the Bengaluru City police said these 14 people were booked at Kadugondanahalli police station under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including that on waging a war against the country.

Also Read | Nagpur man comes to Bengaluru to deliver guns, nabbed

While two persons were from Bengaluru, the remaining 12 are from various parts of Karnataka.

They will be produced before a magistrate, the police said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bangalore
Bengaluru
India News
Crimes in Bengaluru
NIA
National Investigation Agency
Popular Front of India
PFI
Social Democratic Party of India
SDPI

What's Brewing

NASA to deflect asteroid in test of planetary defence

NASA to deflect asteroid in test of planetary defence

How Artificial Intelligence is used to save whales

How Artificial Intelligence is used to save whales

DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

Scientists find genetic secrets of pea for better type

Scientists find genetic secrets of pea for better type

Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth

Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth

 