NIA arrests 14 people from PFI, SDPI in Karnataka

As many as 14 people were arrested on charges of sedition following raids by the National Investigation Agency on the offices of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Karnataka, police said on Friday.

The arrests took place in different parts of the state on Thursday, they said.

Also Read | What is the PFI? Why is it on the ED, NIA radar?

In a statement, the Bengaluru City police said these 14 people were booked at Kadugondanahalli police station under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including that on waging a war against the country.

Also Read | Nagpur man comes to Bengaluru to deliver guns, nabbed

While two persons were from Bengaluru, the remaining 12 are from various parts of Karnataka.

They will be produced before a magistrate, the police said.