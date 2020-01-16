Porn addict accused of sex abuse, dowry harassment

A porn-obsessed software engineer is accused of sexually harassing his wife after he demanded that she behave like an adult star. He even physically harmed her and vacated the house rented by her father by pocketing the hefty security deposit.

Kalpana (not her real name) has filed a complaint with Basavanagudi women’s police. She married Shankar, 32, from Nelamangala, in October 2018.

Trouble started for Kalpana on the first night of her marital life. She said her husband showed her porn videos and forced her to behave like an adult star. When she expressed discomfort, he allegedly threatened to divorce or kill her.

Kalpana claimed Shankar complained to his father about their intimate moments. Her father-in-law subsequently asked her to cooperate with his son or else he would get him married to another woman.

When the torture became unbearable, Kalpana confided in her parents about 10 months later. They asked Shankar to behave but he was unmoved.

As if the physical and sexual harassment wasn’t enough, Shankar confiscated all the gold jewellery Kalpana’s family had given at the time of the marriage. This included 350 grams given to Kalpana and 120 grams given to Shankar. Kalpana’s family had even given Shankar Rs 2 lakh to buy a motorcycle and rented a house for the couple in Chamarajpet by paying the security deposit of Rs 7.5 lakh.

Shankar also allegedly asked Kalpana to get more money from her father. A few months ago, when Kalpana went to work, Shankar vacated the house and pocketed the security deposit. When she returned, the landlord didn’t let her in. Kalpana also accused Shankar of lying about his job, saying he never went to work and instead took money from her.

A police officer said they tried to counsel Shankar but he didn’t respond positively. “We have booked him for sex abuse and dowry harassment,” the officer added.