Pregnant neighbour masterminded boy’s kidnap to meet medical expenses

The kidnapping of a 11-year-old boy in Horamavu was masterminded by a pregnant neighbour who was in need of money to meet her delivery expenses.

The Hennur police, investigating the case, have found that Mangita, 24, the boy’s neighbour, is the main accused.

According to the police, Mangita is seven months’ pregnant and didn’t have sufficient money for her medical check-up and delivery.

Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP (East), said Mangita is from Bihar and had come to Bengaluru a few years ago. She worked as a housemaid in an apartment.

Another accused, Durga, 47, who had kidnapped Dhammadeep is also a housemaid in the same apartment.

“Mangita is pregnant who needed money for her medical expenses related to her delivery. She planned to kidnap the boy so that she could extort money from his parents. She took help from her male friend Gourav, who is absconding,” Guled said.

She had offered Rs 10 lakh to Durga to kidnap the boy and keep him captive.

Mangita introduced Durga to the victim Dhammadeep a couple of months ago. Durga used to talk to Dhammadeep when he was playing outside his house to gain his confidence.

Accordingly, she picked up the boy around 5.30 pm, on the pretext of taking him to a swimming pool, but left him with her brother-in-law Gourav Singh, 50, in a farm house in Jigani. Singh is the security guard at the farm house.

Singh was told to keep the boy safe for 10 to 12 days till his parents arranged the money. Mangita had offered to pay Singh a good amount for looking after the boy.

Singh also made a ransom call to Dhammadeep’s mother Ashwini.

The police rescued the boy and arrested Singh, Durga and Mangita. Efforts are on to nab Mangita’s male friend Gourav, the police said.