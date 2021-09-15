Two Congolese men sent to detention centre in Bengaluru

Two men from Congo have been packed off to the foreigners’ detention centre in Nelamangala on the northern outskirts of Bengaluru after the police found them indulging in “criminal” activities while out on bail.

Ndasi Didier, 26, and Buheshe Bahogwerhe Vinny, 27, were sent to the detention centre by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) after the Banaswadi police requested for restricting their movements.

The men had been arrested from an apartment in Chikka Banaswadi on July 15 for staying illegally in India. A court sent them to jail but they got bail later. In order to restrict their movements, police picked them up during a special drive on Monday and approached the FRRO.

The special drive was aimed at identifying foreigners indulging in criminal activities while out on bail. S D Sharanappa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), has promised to hold more such special drives.

Bengaluru police say many illegal immigrants arrested for crimes under the Foreigners Act, the NDPS Act and various IPC sections secure bail only to take to crimes again.