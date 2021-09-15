Two Congolese men sent to detention centre in Bengaluru

Two Congolese men sent to detention centre in Bengaluru

Ndasi Didier, 26, and Buheshe Bahogwerhe Vinny, 27, were sent to the detention centre by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 15 2021, 00:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2021, 03:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two men from Congo have been packed off to the foreigners’ detention centre in Nelamangala on the northern outskirts of Bengaluru after the police found them indulging in “criminal” activities while out on bail. 

Ndasi Didier, 26, and Buheshe Bahogwerhe Vinny, 27, were sent to the detention centre by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) after the Banaswadi police requested for restricting their movements. 

The men had been arrested from an apartment in Chikka Banaswadi on July 15 for staying illegally in India. A court sent them to jail but they got bail later. In order to restrict their movements, police picked them up during a special drive on Monday and approached the FRRO. 

The special drive was aimed at identifying foreigners indulging in criminal activities while out on bail. S D Sharanappa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), has promised to hold more such special drives. 

Bengaluru police say many illegal immigrants arrested for crimes under the Foreigners Act, the NDPS Act and various IPC sections secure bail only to take to crimes again. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

How climate change affects your snack

How climate change affects your snack

Who are Hazara of Afghanistan? Islam expert explains

Who are Hazara of Afghanistan? Islam expert explains

Persecuted Hazaras live in fear of Taliban

Persecuted Hazaras live in fear of Taliban

Gap in Covid numbers between north & south India grows

Gap in Covid numbers between north & south India grows

 