Woman arrested for trying to kill live-in partner 

The arrested is Ashwitha, a resident of Krishna Layout and a native of Kodagu, and the injured has been identified as Mahesh, 25, a private firm employee

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 13 2022, 00:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 03:24 ist

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested by the Hulimavu police for allegedly trying to kill her live-in partner at their rental house in Krishna Layout recently.

The arrested is Ashwitha, a resident of Krishna Layout and a native of Kodagu, and the injured has been identified as Mahesh, 25, a private firm employee. 

They met through social media

Investigation revealed that Mahesh and Ashwitha befriended each other through social media two years ago and were regularly in touch. They fell in love and started living together. But they soon developed differences and fought quite often. After a fight on August 6, she took a knife and stabbed him in his neck twice before she escaped, said a senior police officer.

Mahesh was rushed to a hospital and later shifted to Victoria Hospital. He is out of risk. 

Hulimavu Police have registered a case of an attempt to murder based on the complaint filed by Mahesh’s elder sister Jayanthi. 

