Bad roads: Kasturinagar residents to protest today

Irked over the lack of basic civic amenities, the residents of Kasturinagar will stage a protest on Monday to draw the attention of the civic authorities.

The residents complain that Kasturinagar Main Road, which was dug up about one-and-a-half year ago to lay

BWSSB pipelines, has not yet been repaired.

With the road being unmotorable, several business establishments have been closed, while accidents are a daily occurrence, they complained. The residents plan to stage a peaceful protest demanding the immediate repair of the road.

The Kasturinagar Welfare Association has been taking up the issue with the authorities, including the BBMP commissioner. However, their efforts turned futile as the civic authorities have not bothered to repair the road in the past

10 months or so.

“We have faced health hazards, air pollution, business losses and painful commuting due to this,” said a Kasturinagar resident. “We have no option but to protest to draw the attention of BBMP, BWSSB officials and the elected representatives. We will sit on a dharna at 9.30 am and block the road near Swamy Vivekananda Park, which is the entrance to Kasturinagar. We want to make sure the authorities hear our voice,” he added.