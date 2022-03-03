BBMP chief inspects roadworks in Yelahanka

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday inspected the ongoing work to restore roads in the Yelahanka assembly constituency in northern Bengaluru.

He asked the officials to carry out works only on roads where the BWSSB has fully laid water and sanitary pipelines.

In the Yelahanaka assembly constituency, the BBMP has been restoring roads in Ananthapura, Chikkabettahalli, Doddabettahalli, Kenchenahalli, Harohalli and Nagenahalli villages.

According to officials, out of the 151 km of roads dug up by the BWSSB for laying water and sanitary lines, 60 km of roads have been restored.

The remaining 91 km of roads will be restored shortly, officials said.

Yelahanka Zone Joint Commissioner P V Poornima and Chief Engineer S P Ranganath were also present during the inspection drive.