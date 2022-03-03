BBMP chief inspects roadworks in Yelahanka

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday inspected the ongoing work to restore roads in the Yelahanka assembly constituency in northern Bengaluru.
He asked the officials to carry out works only on roads where the BWSSB has fully laid water and sanitary pipelines.
In the Yelahanaka assembly constituency, the BBMP has been restoring roads in Ananthapura, Chikkabettahalli, Doddabettahalli, Kenchenahalli, Harohalli and Nagenahalli villages.
According to officials, out of the 151 km of roads dug up by the BWSSB for laying water and sanitary lines, 60 km of roads have been restored.
The remaining 91 km of roads will be restored shortly, officials said.
Yelahanka Zone Joint Commissioner P V Poornima and Chief Engineer S P Ranganath were also present during the inspection drive.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Dalits have shorter lifespan, finds study
Recovering species needs daily action
How Kyiv metro is offering shelter from Russian shells
World Hearing Day: Loud music can induce hearing loss
Move over candy bars: NY vending machine sells NFT art
Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon
In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU
Does eating collagen benefit your health and skin?
Indian eatery in Kyiv becomes shelter for the stranded