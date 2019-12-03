BBMP scraps tenders for 39 skywalks

Facing flak for building skywalks unscientifically, the BBMP recently scrapped tenders for 39 such projects in various parts of the city.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has now consulted about 30 architects and designers for constructing longer skywalks on major roads where the traffic density is high.

Mayor M Gowtham Kumar has asked BBMP officials to study the Mumbai model of skywalks that stretch across longer distances. The BBMP wants to implement them to provide access to pedestrians to metro stations.

A BBMP official said: “We have about 30-40 designs of skywalks similar to the model one sees in Mumbai. We can provide connectivity to metro stations where pedestrians can avoid walking on roads that have a high volume of traffic. It is currently in the proposal stage and since the orders have come from the Mayor, we will follow up the plans,” he said.

The BBMP’s move comes after the Bengaluru traffic police pointed out to the Palike a few months ago that skywalks were being built at places where they are not required.

The police had told the Palike that the city needs 109 additional skywalks at junctions where the pedestrian movement is high.

The mayor told DH: “We have been receiving complaints that escalators at skywalks are not working. Also, the shorter skywalks have been built where they are not being used. Building longer skywalks helps us provide better solutions to pedestrians.”