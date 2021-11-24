Bids invited for suburban rail corridor

Bids invited for suburban rail corridor

The successful bidder has 27 months to complete the work

  • Nov 24 2021, 00:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 04:42 ist

In a step forward for the suburban rail project, bids have been invited for the construction of the 25.57-km-long corridor between Benniganahalli and Chikkabanavara (Corridor 2).

The Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited issued a tender for the design and construction of the line under the two-cover system where companies have to qualify for the technical bid to become eligible for the financial bid.

The line, named 'Mallige', comprises 8 km of the elevated corridor and 17.55 km of the at-grade corridor.

The work includes the construction of ramps, formation of embankments, cuttings, blanketing, major and minor bridges, retaining walls, drains and utility diversions.

The successful bidder has 27 months to complete the work.

