BMRCL hoping to open Anjanapura metro by November

BMRCL hoping to open Anjanapura metro by November, to apply for safety check

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 02 2020, 01:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 01:32 ist
BMRCL starts Namma Metro rail first trial run, new R4 extension under phase 2 between Yelachenahalli and Anjanapura, in Bengaluru on Thursday, 27 August 2020. Photo by S K Dinesh

A month after trial runs on the 6.29-km metro extension to Anjanapura began, the BMRCL is set to prepare the documents, including the test results, for submitting a proposal seeking the inspection of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS). 

BMRCL officials said various tests, including speed trials, oscillation trials and various tests were underway on the Yelachenahalli-Anjanapura line. “If the independent agency suggests corrections, we have to work on them before going for the next step. We hope to get the test reports by an independent agency soon. We are still hoping to open the line within November,” an official said. 

If the independent agency reports are positive, officials plan to approach the CRS, who also looks into the metro rail safety, within two weeks. The planned commercial operations in November require obtaining all the clearances in the next four weeks. 

Covid cases rise

Meanwhile, more than 28 metro employees, including controllers and loco pilots, have tested positive for Covid-19. 

A BMRCL official said effective quarantine measures had been taken as per the existing rules.

“Earlier, the infections were limited to outsourced workers. In the recent weeks, we are seeing cases among our employees. All the 28 employees are recovering,” an official said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BMRCL
Coronavirus
COVID-19
infrastructre

What's Brewing

Christened after coronavirus: Babies, 'bondas' & more

Christened after coronavirus: Babies, 'bondas' & more

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

Govt to set-up app store alternative to Google, Apple

Govt to set-up app store alternative to Google, Apple

Giant black hole found at centre of cosmic spider's web

Giant black hole found at centre of cosmic spider's web

 