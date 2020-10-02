BMRCL hoping to open Anjanapura metro by November, to apply for safety check

A month after trial runs on the 6.29-km metro extension to Anjanapura began, the BMRCL is set to prepare the documents, including the test results, for submitting a proposal seeking the inspection of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

BMRCL officials said various tests, including speed trials, oscillation trials and various tests were underway on the Yelachenahalli-Anjanapura line. “If the independent agency suggests corrections, we have to work on them before going for the next step. We hope to get the test reports by an independent agency soon. We are still hoping to open the line within November,” an official said.

If the independent agency reports are positive, officials plan to approach the CRS, who also looks into the metro rail safety, within two weeks. The planned commercial operations in November require obtaining all the clearances in the next four weeks.

Covid cases rise

Meanwhile, more than 28 metro employees, including controllers and loco pilots, have tested positive for Covid-19.

A BMRCL official said effective quarantine measures had been taken as per the existing rules.

“Earlier, the infections were limited to outsourced workers. In the recent weeks, we are seeing cases among our employees. All the 28 employees are recovering,” an official said.