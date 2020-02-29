Decision on compensation for PRR in a week, says Deputy CM C N Ashwath Narayan

The government will decide on land acquisition and compensation for the long-pending peripheral ring road (PRR) within a week, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said.

Narayan told reporters here after a meeting with officials and farmer representatives that farmers had submitted a set of demands which will be discussed with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

"Guidance value of the land has not been revised since 2014. The farmers have sought compensation as per current market prices. It has been 15 years since the land was notified for the project," he said.

He said that if farmers lose more than two acres, the government would give half the guidance value as compensation, while the rest will be provided in the form of transferable development rights. The government requires 1,810 acres for the project.

Chief minister's political secretary S R Vishwanath said the revision in the guidance value would mean that the cost of the project would escalate by around Rs 10,000 crore. The government had set aside only Rs 4,500 crore for land acquisition according to earlier rates.