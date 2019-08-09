Heavy rain pounds Bengaluru, triggers waterlogging

Traffic was thrown out of gear and there was a flood-like situation in many areas as heavy rain lashed Bengaluru on Thursday.

The downpour inundated roads and underpasses, leaving motorists and pedestrians in knee-deep water while traffic snarls were reported at various roads in the city.

The BBMP control room received complaints of water-logging from Manipal Centre near Ashok Nagar and some parts of Hosur Road. According to some citizens, there was a flood-like situation near KR Circle, where the underpass was waterlogged.

Water-logging was also reported in parts of Haralur, Hebbal, KR Puram, parts of East Bengaluru and Hangarahalli Main Road in Peenya 2nd stage. Commercial activity in the industrial hub came to a halt as carriage vehicles had to move slowly.

Tree falls were reported in Shivajinagar and TCM Royan Road, Ramanna Hotel, Behind Abdul Mohalla School in Shivajinagar and near Kamakshipallya Bus stop in Housing Board.

Slippery roads

“One of the roads was too slippery at Manjunath Nagar in Kalkere. I fell down from my bike and couldn’t even move an inch in front of my house,” said Namratha Nayak, a resident there. A couple of traffic cops came to the aid of commuters in KR Market, where the road was slippery. The city received approximately 21 mm of rainfall, with HAL area receiving the maximum, 13.4mm. The weathermen predicted that the weather during the next two days is going to remain the same.

On Friday, the city is expected to be cloudy with a few spells of rain. Surface winds are likely to be strong and gusty at times.