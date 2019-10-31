New direct flight to Tokyo in 2020

The Japan Airlines will introduce a direct flight from Bengaluru to Narita International Airport of Greater Tokyo. With this, the airline intends to help commuters travelling to San Francisco by tailoring the arrivals and departures from India with those of the United States.

"The service to Bengaluru will begin on March 29, 2020. The route will not only connect Japan and India but also provides convenient connections to/from North America via Narita," the airline said in a release.

Takayuki Kitagawa, consulate-general of Japan, noted that this direct flight line can make a huge economic and cultural impact.

"I hope that Tokyo, being located between the two innovation giants, would also emerge as a strong candidate for a major innovation hub in the region in the future with this connection, as many innovators, venture capitalists and start-ups are expected to drop in Japan," he said in a statement.