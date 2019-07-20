No more leak of waste from Sivananda rail bridge

The railways has extended the screen below the rail overbridge (ROB) at the Sivananda Circle, and has promised to fix other ROBs in the city in the coming days.

On June 29, Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi had set a one-month deadline for officials to take up required measures to ensure that the wastewater from trains passing on the bridge does not splash on the vehicles and riders below it.

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun raised the matter first raised and requested the railways to take up the repair work on priority.

In a release, the South Western Railway said its Bengaluru Division has recently provided safety screens of the width of 4 metres for the ROB near Sivananda Circle on a trial basis.

“These sheets are normally of the width of 3.2 metres. However, there were instances of water splashing beyond the width of the safety screen,” the release said.