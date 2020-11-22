Phase 1 of Smart City works will be finished by January, says Byrathi Basavaraj

Roadworks taken up in the city under Phase-1 of the Smart City project will be completed by January, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj said.

He inspected some of the ongoing works and pulled up officials for the delay.

“In the first phase, the project is being implemented in seven packages at a cost of Rs 271 crore. All these works will be completed by January 2021,” Basavaraj said. “There is still time for works on the second package.”

He said he has set December 15 as the deadline for the completion of work on Race Course Road.

“Works on Raj Bhavan Road and the adjacent Planetarium Road were delayed due to coordination issues with Bescom and BWSSB.

“Since it is a road travelled on by the governor and other VIPs, work should be completed at the earliest. It should be ready for inauguration by the time the Assembly session begins in January,” he said.

The minister said the work on Infantry Road and Commercial Street will be completed in 10 days since the contractors have agreed to hire additional labourers.

“There is no compromise in the quality of the works taken up under Smart City. Officials will be held responsible for any lacuna,” he said.