South Bengaluru to get coronavirus task force

A volunteer task force called Covid Raksha will be launched in South Bengaluru to contain the spread of Covid-19, Member of Parliament L S Tejasvi Surya said on Sunday.

The task force will help patients get their tests done and will attend to those testing positive, Surya said during a virtual interaction with local RWAs.

"The volunteers in the task force will help citizens in getting their swab tests done from the nearest sample collection centres,” the MP said.

“In case of positive patients with mild symptoms, the doctors in the task force will prescribe medicines along with regular monitoring and consultation over phone calls twice a day,” he added.

The volunteers will also provide a ‘Home Isolation Kit’ made of thermal device, a pulse oximeter and tablets. “If the condition deteriorates, oxygen concentrators will be sent to your doorstep. If the health worsens further, the volunteers will personally help the patient to be admitted to a nearby hospital based on the seriousness of emergency,” Surya said.

“This is an end-to-end facility providing task force for the residents of South Bengaluru operational in the next three to four days."

A helpline integrated to ‘Covid Raksha’ for WhatsApp messages and phone calls has been released, Surya said, while also urging doctors over 55 and above who are not practising in any hospitals to volunteer for the task force.

To put an end to the mismanagement of beds, an ASI-rank officer will be deployed at every South Bengaluru hospital to reduce confusion.