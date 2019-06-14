Work on Baiyappanahalli rail overbridge resumes

The much-awaited and delayed work on Baiyappanahalli rail overbridge (ROB) resumed on Thursday.

Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan performed groundbreaking ceremony along with CV Raman Nagar MLA S Raghu and SWR officials. Assistant Railway Divisional Manager G K Jalan was present.

“As promised, the work on the Baiyapanahalli ROB began today. It will be ready for the public use in 12 months,” P C Mohan said.

He said he would take

up the issues of delayed suburban rail project with the Centre, and promised to follow up the progress of the project so as to ensure that it would be completed in the stipulated time.

The project that was on hold since 2012 costs Rs 10 crore. It is the first of 12 projects to be built after the then Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman transferred 55,000 square metres of defence land on March 6 to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

The project has been taken up to connect the proposed third coaching terminal at Baiyapanahalli and Swami Vivekananda Metro Station.

The 900-metre road will connect areas like Old Baiyapanahalli and Maruthi Sevanagar to Old Madras Road, making it easier for Bengaluru-Chennai commuters. About 400 metres of the road was already constructed when there was a delay in getting the Army’s Madras Engineer Group permission for the commencement of the work.