BJP MPs meet Finance Minister

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday assured a delegation of BJP Parliamentarians from Karnataka that she would take all possible steps to probe the IMA cheating case.

Receiving a memorandum from the delegation, she said the Enforcement Directorate has already launched a probe. If required, a probe by other agencies would be ordered as well, she said.

MPs, including Shobha Karandlaje, G M Siddeshwara, P C Mohan, Prabhakar Kore, B Y Raghavendra, Anekal Narayanaswamy and others, met Nirmala and explained how thousands of people were cheated with promises of high interest rates by the IMA group of companies.

Speaking to DH, Shobha said the delegation mentioned how the state government had failed to take action against the company, despite several warnings by the Reserve Bank of India.

Though the state government constituted a special investigation team (SIT), it is unlikely to bring the culprits to book. Instead of tracing the criminals, SIT will tamper with the documents and save the culprits, Shobha alleged.

Before SIT can lay their hands on important documents related to the fraud, the central agencies should take over the probe and bring the culprits to book, the delegation urged the minister.