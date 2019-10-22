Ramalinga Reddy writes to chief secy over bad roads

Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy has written to the chief secretary, complaining about the poor state of three major roads in the city and urged him to direct officials to asphalt them as soon as possible.

Reddy, who represents BTM Layout constituency, alleged that despite several meetings with officials by him and Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy, no measures were taken to fill potholes between Silk Board Junction to Jayadeva Hospital Junction, JD Mara to Dairy Circle, and Jayadeva Hospital to RV Road.

The former minister had staged a protest in front of Town Hall recently, claiming that funds allocated for constituencies represented by Congress MLAs were diverted by the BJP government.

"Due to potholes, many accidents are being reported in these stretches," the letter said.