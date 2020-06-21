Bishop Cotton schools cut fee for this academic year

In what will come as a relief to thousands of parents in the city, the Bishop Cotton schools have substantially reduced the fees for the new academic year.

The decision will apply to both Bishop Cotton Boys' School and Bishop Cotton Girls' School and benefit over 10,000 students.

Rt Rev Dr Prasanna Kumar Samuel, Bishop of Karnataka Central Diocese and the chairperson of both the schools, said the decision on fee reduction was taken in view of the financial difficulties that parents were facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The schools aren't reducing the salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff, however, he added.

According to school authorities, Bishop Cotton Boys' School has reduced the fee by 30% and Bishop Cotton Girls' School by 25%. Dr Lavanya Mithran, Principal, Bishop Cotton Girls' School, said: "As per the management decision, we have reduced the fee by 25% and communicated the same to the parents."

Several parents took to social media to praise the decision. "Parents like us who work in the private sector have seen pay cuts and were worried about paying school fees. But the decision of the management has saved us," a parent said.

Parents urged other schools to cut the fees, given that nearly half of the academic year will be lost to the lockdown.