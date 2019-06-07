BMRCL flayed for leaking station roof

BMRCL copped criticism for letting water seep into the Kempegowda Metro Station after the downpour on late Wednesday night.

Video clips of water streaming from the ceiling near the station controller’s office went viral on social media with netizens chastising BMRCL for shoddy civic work.

An official clarified that the seepage was due to the grouting work on the station’s roof. “A small portion of the concrete was sliced for grouting and reinforcement. The portion will be plugged in two or three days,” he added.