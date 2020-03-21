COVID-19: KSRTC cancels all inter-state buses

Coronavirus: KSRTC cancels all inter-state buses, concession for elderly

Bengaluru,
  • Mar 21 2020, 23:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 02:38 ist
A worker fumigates a KSRTC bus at the Shanthinagar Bus Station in Bengaluru on Saturday. DH PHOTO/IRSHAD MAHAMMAD

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) cancelled all inter-state bus services and withdrew the 25% concession given to senior citizens in order to discourage them from travelling in public transport in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The bus transporter has cancelled all its inter-state services to Tamil Nadu, Goa, Telangana, Maharashtra and Kerala from Saturday night onwards. 

Meanwhile, the KSRTC’s Chamarajanagar, Davangere, Mangaluru, Tumakuru, Kolar and Mysuru divisions started stitching masks as losses crossed Rs 13 crore following the cancellation of 2,532 buses. 

