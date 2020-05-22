COVID-19: BBMP deploys marshals in containment areas

COVID-19: BBMP deploys marshals in containment areas to crackdown on violators

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 22 2020, 16:28 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 16:28 ist

 Repeated incidents of people defying the containment zone rules in various parts of the city have prompted Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to deploy marshals in containment areas for strict enforcement of the containment zone rules.

Reviewing the situation in containment areas that have been sealed down, BH Anil Kumar, Commissioner, BBMP visited the Vinayak Nagar in Jagjivanram Nagar (Ward-136) limits. Along with the senior officials, the commissioner visited the 2nd Cross of Vinayak Nagar where a 28-year-old youngster (P-1397) was tested positive on Wednesday. The surveillance officials over the last two-days have identified 8 primary contacts and 6 secondary contacts.

The commissioner directed the officials to consider the owner of the building and his family members as secondary contacts and send them to the quarantine facility. Accordingly, the officials have quarantined about six people from the vicinity.

`1`n mmThe commissioner also directed the officials to take all precautionary measures in the containment areas to contain the spread of COVID-19 by spraying disinfectants, the mandatory wearing of masks.

Following complaints in the media that people and vehicles have been roaming freely inside the containment areas of Padarayanapura and JJ Nagar, Anil Kumar ordered, “Deploy the marshals in the infection detected areas of Padarayanapura (Ward-135) and JJ Nagar (Ward-136). If any person found defying the orders, they will be penalized.” Lokesh, Special Commissioner (Finance), Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, Managing Director, Bengaluru Smart City Corporation Limited, Chidanand, Joint Commissioner (West) also accompanied the commissioner during the visit. 

