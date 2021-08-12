DC bans public entry into temples on weekends, BBMP says no need

The Bengaluru Urban district administration and the BBMP have taken a diametrically opposite stand on allowing crowds into temples and markets in the last leg of the ongoing Hindu month of Shraavana.

While the district administration has banned the entry of worshippers into temples on weekends and public holidays, the BBMP has left it to citizens to decide.

The BBMP, with an area of 741 square kilometres, is only a part of the Bengaluru Urban district, which is spread over 2,196 square kilometres.

"People from neighbouring states visit temples in Bengaluru. This may trigger fresh infections at a time when there is a fear of the third Covid wave. We have taken the decision to regulate the entry into temples. During these days, temple authorities can conduct puja adhering to the government's Covid rules," Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath said in an order on Wednesday.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta struck a different note. Acknowledging the Covid fears, he did urge the public to avoid crowded areas such as temples and markets but stopped short of imposing any ban. "More than enforcement, people should work with the government to fight the pandemic," he said.

Gupta clarified the civic body hadn't taken any decision on shuttering temples and markets or barring people from going there during the festive season. "We have mobilised the police, home guards and marshals but need public support to beat Covid. Experts have warned about a third wave in August. If we don't wish to see the worst, it's better to take precaution," he said.