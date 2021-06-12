Dr Jayakara S M appointed in-charge V-C for RGUHS

Dr Jayakara S M appointed in-charge V-C for RGUHS

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Jun 12 2021, 04:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2021, 05:00 ist
Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru. Credit: DH File Photo

Dr Jayakara S M, principal of AECS Maruti College of Dental Sciences, has been appointed as in-charge vice-chancellor for Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

Governor and Chancellor of State Universities Vajubhai Vala issued an order appointing Jayakara with effect from June 15 till a vice-chancellor is appointed or until further orders. The term of incumbent V-C Dr Sachidanand ends on June 14.

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences
Bengaluru
Karnataka

