BBMP on a mission to plant one crore saplings in city

BBMP on a mission to plant one crore saplings in city

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said that the civic body is taking measures to balance development and the environment

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 22 2023, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 02:17 ist
BBMP office. Credit: DH Photo

Aiming to improve the green cover in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) along with the Koti Vruksha Sainya (KVS) has embarked on a mission to plant one crore saplings across the city.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said that the civic body is taking measures to balance development and the environment.

"While the growth of the city demands better infrastructure, we also need to conserve the environment. Hence, we make sure that we plant 10 saplings to compensate every tree that is lost," Giri Nath said.

He called upon citizens, RWAs and students to come forward in large numbers to plant saplings. "Owing to the pandemic, the program to plant saplings had slowed down. However, starting this year, we will plant more saplings," he said

He added that the civic body will take stringent action against those pasting advertisement on the trees and causing harm.

The Koti Vruksha Sainya will work on planting saplings across the city and will maintain them for three years. The saplings will be provided by the BBMP.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BBMP
Saplings
Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Lata Mangeshkar became part of everyday life: Gulzar

Lata Mangeshkar became part of everyday life: Gulzar

This zoo let people name cockroaches after their exes

This zoo let people name cockroaches after their exes

From red underwears to devils, all about Chinese New Yr

From red underwears to devils, all about Chinese New Yr

Rare dinosaur nests found in Narmada valley

Rare dinosaur nests found in Narmada valley

Let’s not turn our religious sites into selfie points

Let’s not turn our religious sites into selfie points

About 1.5 cr people take dip in Ganga on Mauni Amavasya

About 1.5 cr people take dip in Ganga on Mauni Amavasya

Congrats! You won the ovarian lottery

Congrats! You won the ovarian lottery

Xosha Roquemore to star in new 'Captain America' movie

Xosha Roquemore to star in new 'Captain America' movie

 