BBMP on a mission to plant one crore saplings in city

Aiming to improve the green cover in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) along with the Koti Vruksha Sainya (KVS) has embarked on a mission to plant one crore saplings across the city.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said that the civic body is taking measures to balance development and the environment.

"While the growth of the city demands better infrastructure, we also need to conserve the environment. Hence, we make sure that we plant 10 saplings to compensate every tree that is lost," Giri Nath said.

He called upon citizens, RWAs and students to come forward in large numbers to plant saplings. "Owing to the pandemic, the program to plant saplings had slowed down. However, starting this year, we will plant more saplings," he said

He added that the civic body will take stringent action against those pasting advertisement on the trees and causing harm.

The Koti Vruksha Sainya will work on planting saplings across the city and will maintain them for three years. The saplings will be provided by the BBMP.