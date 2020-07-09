Forensic lab sealed after staff tests Covid-19 positive

The forensic science laboratory (FSL) in Madiwala was sealed on Wednesday for three days after a stenographer and a City Armed Reserve (CAR) police constable at the lab tested positive.

Twelve more policemen from various stations across the city have also tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Policemen of the rank of constable and assistant sub-inspector attached with the VV Puram and SR Nagar stations, and Subramanyapura, Kengeri traffic, and other stations, and a driver of the personal assistant of an Additional Director General of Police residing in Mahalakshmi Layout have been infected.

Meanwhile, policemen continue to face problems in getting timely ambulance service. An assistant sub-inspector from the Kamakshipalya station who tested positive struggled to go to hospital as there was no ambulance available.