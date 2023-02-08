Govt turns down BBMP's request to develop 4 lakes

In a setback to Yeshwantpur MLA and Co-operation Minister S T Somashekar, the Urban Development Department (UDD) has turned down the BBMP’s request seeking funds to develop four lakes.

The department has put the responsibility on the BBMP to develop these lakes using its own revenue sources.

The BBMP had requested an additional grant of Rs 15.5 crore to develop Dubasipalya, Ullalu, Lingadheeranahalli and Andrahalli lakes. All these waterbodies come under the Yeshwantpur Assembly constituency.

The civic body had sought fresh grants, which the BBMP had earmarked for the discretionary use of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai or Administrator Rakesh Singh, who is the Additional Chief Secretary of UDD.

"The government has reviewed your proposal. If there is a need to develop these above mentioned lakes, I am directed to state that use the BBMP grants to take up the works," the UDD's secretariat has written back to the civic body.

One of the reasons for turning down the request could be because the government has sanctioned Rs 7 crore for the development of these lakes in the recently approved Amruth Nagarothana programme.