HC seeks report from govt on containment zones, slams BBMP

The high court directed the government to file a report on managing the containment zones in Bengaluru city.

On Tuesday, additional chief secretary (ACS) of the Urban Development Department and commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) were present before the court complying with its earlier order.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Alok Aradhe ordered the government to strictly implement the provisions under the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in connection with providing food packets and ration to the needy people in containment zones.

The court asked the ACS why the government was not taking over the responsibilities of the BBMP under the provisions of the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act.

"BBMP has shown a brazen attitude. BBMP has not only said that people in containment zones can move around, it also failed to identify the needy people in these zones. Since yesterday how many needy people have been identified in these zones,’’ the bench asked the officials.

The senior officials said around 9,000 needy people were identified in containment zones and that steps would be taken to provide food packets to them.

BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar said orders were placed for food packets.

"To enable the state and the BBMP to take an appropriate stand on these issues, time is granted to file a report at 12.45 pm on Thursday,’’ the bench stated.