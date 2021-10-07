I-T officers conduct mass raids in Bengaluru

The Income Tax (I-T) officials conducted mass raids at more than 30 spots across Bengaluru in the early hours of Thursday.
According to sources, simultaneous raids were conducted from 5 am by a joint team of 150 Bengaluru and Goa officials, and currently, they are searching the house of Umesh, who is said to be a close aide and personal assistant of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa.
Houses of businessmen, contractors and chartered accountants in Sahakaranagar, Hegde Nagar, Ramamandir and other places are also under scanner. Few of them are also close to politicians.
Officers are verifying the documents of properties, bank accounts and other valuables in the offices and residences of respective persons.
