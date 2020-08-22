KSRTC realigns seats in Rajahamsa buses to ensure social distancing

The state-run Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has hit upon a novel idea to ensure social-distancing among its travellers. The corporation has decided to realign the seats on its Rajahamsa buses.

Going by this, a 39-seater Rajahamsa bus will now have only 29 seats.

According to a statement from KSRTC, the Rajahamsa buses had two seats on either side with an aisle in the center.

“By realigning the seats, we have taken out two seats from either side and installed one in the center. Under the new arrangement, there is a gap of more than one feet, providing free space for travelers to walk,” explained a technical officer from KSRTC.

The latest alignment will help three passengers sit in a row adhering to the social-distance rule. “Currently, one bus with realigned seats is shuttling between Bengaluru and Mysuru. Depending on the response from the passengers, we will decide on changing the seat arrangements in the other buses,” a top KSRTC official said.