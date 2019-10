A businessman was killed after a tree branch fell on him at Sai Baba temple in Jayanagar 4th T Block on Thursday.

Murugan (52) was a resident of Banashankari.

The incident happened around 8.30 am, when Murugan had gone to the temple after dropping his son at college on Hosur Road. He parked his car near the temple. When he was walking towards the car after his temple visit, the tree branch fell on his head, leaving him grievously injured.

He was taken to Nimhans, where he succumbed.