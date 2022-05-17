DH Radio | Weekend cycling: Pedaling out of Bengaluru

DH Radio | Weekend cycling: Pedaling out of Bengaluru

Refreshing weekend rides to lush green expanses outside Bengaluru 

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 17 2022, 14:53 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 14:55 ist

Hello and Welcome to DH Radio.

Cycling within Bengaluru city is still a risky proposition, despite a few stretches of cycling lanes coming up here and there. 

But how about getting out of the city, and riding straight into the lush countryside every weekend?

Doing exactly this with much passion and purpose is Dheeraj Subramanian, the co-Founder of Pedal in Tandem, a cycling firm that has been curating and operating bicycle tours since 2017. 

In conversation with DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan, Dheeraj says there is nothing that he enjoys more than finding the best cycling routes in every destination and then taking groups there on weekend rides and multi-day tours. 

Listen in.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

dh radio
DH Podcast
cycling
Bengaluru
Cycles

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Weekend cycling: Pedaling out of Bengaluru

DH Radio | Weekend cycling: Pedaling out of Bengaluru

Court sealed 'wazukhana' at Gyanvapi Mosque after ‘Shivling’ was discovered: Lawyer Vishnu Jain

Court sealed 'wazukhana' at Gyanvapi Mosque after ‘Shivling’ was discovered: Lawyer Vishnu Jain

Seafood restaurants now serving climate change

Seafood restaurants now serving climate change

Women tourists and toilets

Women tourists and toilets

DH Toon | Inflation: Is anybody there at Finance dept?

DH Toon | Inflation: Is anybody there at Finance dept?

This govt school gives pvt-like facilities, minus fees

This govt school gives pvt-like facilities, minus fees

Russia to revive Soviet-era Moskvich after Renault exit

Russia to revive Soviet-era Moskvich after Renault exit

Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

 