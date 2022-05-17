DH Radio | Weekend cycling: Pedaling out of Bengaluru

Hello and Welcome to DH Radio.

Cycling within Bengaluru city is still a risky proposition, despite a few stretches of cycling lanes coming up here and there.

But how about getting out of the city, and riding straight into the lush countryside every weekend?

Doing exactly this with much passion and purpose is Dheeraj Subramanian, the co-Founder of Pedal in Tandem, a cycling firm that has been curating and operating bicycle tours since 2017.

In conversation with DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan, Dheeraj says there is nothing that he enjoys more than finding the best cycling routes in every destination and then taking groups there on weekend rides and multi-day tours.

Listen in.