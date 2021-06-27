Heavy rains inundate low-lying areas

Heavy rains inundate low-lying areas

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 27 2021, 02:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2021, 03:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The heavy rain that lashed the city on Saturday evening inundated several of its stormwater drains and low-lying areas.

What began as a light drizzle gradually intensified into a heavy downpour in many areas, surprising residents who observed a mixture of partially sunny and cloudy weather for the past three days.

BBMP sources told DH that Bengaluru South and Rajarajeshwari Nagar zones had been belted by the downpour, besides Yelahanka, Attur, Manorayanapalya, Mahadevapura, Rajajinagar, VV Puram, Chamarajapet, Nagarbhavi, Vijayanagar and Jakkur, among other places.

Minimal vehicular movement meant motorists did not have obstructions, although low-lying areas and underpasses were flooded.

While H Gollahalli and Begur recorded 6 cm rain, Kengeri reported 3 cm. RR Nagar, Anjanapura and Bellandur areas recieved 2 cm rain.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, has predicted cloudy weather for the city over the next two days with light to sporadic spells of rain.

