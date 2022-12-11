It's pouring memes on the internet as rains hit Bengaluru

Hey Bengaluru! Freezing much?

With Monday just around the corner, you might find it difficult to leave your bed, thanks to the city's sweater weather.

On days like these, we find it's best to cozy up in a comforter, sip piping-hot filter coffee, and scroll through memes. And to make things easier we have checked that last item off for you.

Scroll for a set of hilarious content on Namma Bengaluru and its untimely rains!

To bathe or not to bathe?

All those who think mid-life existential crisis is painful have certainly not experienced the torture of the mid-morning bathing crisis in Bengaluru.

Song of the rain

While the rest of the country complains about the cold winters, it is only us Bangaloreans that can survive the bond that the rain gods and winters share with the city and still be aesthetic about it on social media.

World: December is one of the coldest months of the year Le Bangalore Weather 👇 with #bangalorerains ⛈️☔🌧️☔ pic.twitter.com/6WrPzfiAfQ — Pawan_ 2.0 (@PawanSaysToo) December 10, 2022

Collateral damage

As Cyclone Mandaus makes its exit, Bangaluru weather seems to have missed the memo of changing its course.

Inspired by the ever-alluring Bengaluru rains, netizens make reference to the famous dialogue from Pushpa, namely, ‘Main rukega nahi’ (I won’t stop) as the mood of the rains. Others, meanwhile, hope for mercy. One user shared a video of monkeys shivering, an apt representation of exactly what we are doing right now.

Even though Bengaluru has been cold to us off late, memes inspired by this weather make it all worth it.