Rain returns to city, 5.1 cm in South Bengaluru

Rainfall returned to Bengaluru after a gap of two days, lashing some parts and maintaining a steady drip in most others. Many areas received rains for more than four hours on Wednesday evening.

Several places in southern Bengaluru received 5.1 cm of rain, as per the dashboard of the Karnataka State Disaster Management Centre. HSR Layout topped the list with 51.5 mm of rain, followed by Bommanahalli (49 mm), Arakere (46.5 mm) and Bilekahalli (44 mm). Many streets in Jayanagar, Basavanagudi and other areas were flooded.

Central parts of the city received 10-15 mm of rain. Among these were areas north of Shanthinagar, Sampangiranma Nagar and Chamarajpet. In most of these places, the rain was steady and accompanied by gusty winds, which recently caused havoc by uprooting hundreds of trees.

The rainfall in West Bengaluru areas, such as Basaveshwara Nagar, Agarahara Dasarahalli and parts of RR Nagar, did not go up beyond 20 mm. In northern and northwestern Bengaluru, Nandini Layout received 33.5 mm of rain followed by Dasarahalli-Peenya at 28.5 mm. The rain in Yelahanka, Byatrayanapura, Vidyaranyapura and other areas was under 10 mm.

There were complaints of flooding in Arekere, JP Nagar, from Hosur Road-Jayadeva flyover to Udupi Garden, HSR Layout 3rd Sector and Bommanahalli, Anugraha Layout and Bilekahalli. There was, however, no complaint of tree fall, according to the BBMP control room.