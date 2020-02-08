Teachers to wear black band during I PUC exams

Members of the Karnataka Pre-University College Teachers’ Association will wear black bands on their arms during the first PU exams, as a mark of protest against the government for not considering their demands.

In a press release, the association said the teachers would wear black bands during first pre-university exams to be held between February 10 and 25.

The teachers have also said that they would boycott second pre-university exams’ work if the government fails to address their demand.