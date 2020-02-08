Teachers to wear black band during I PUC exams

Members of the Karnataka Pre-University College Teachers’ Association will wear black bands on their arms during the first PU exams, as a mark of protest against the government for not considering their demands.
In a press release, the association said the teachers would wear black bands during first pre-university exams to be held between February 10 and 25.
The teachers have also said that they would boycott second pre-university exams’ work if the government fails to address their demand.
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe