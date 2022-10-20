Bengaluru-bound flight diverted to Turkey, pax stranded

Lufthansa's Frankfurt-Bengaluru flight diverted to Instanbul, passengers stuck for over 24 hours

Passengers are fuming as the airline reportedly promised them hotel rooms and a quick resolution, none of which materialised

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 20 2022, 00:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 00:55 ist

Lufthansa's Frankfurt-Bengaluru flight was diverted to Istanbul due to a medical emergency onboard, where passengers, including senior citizens and infants, have now been stuck for over 24 hours, with "no assistance from the airlines".

Lufthansa confirmed the diversion in a statement, saying that after the emergency, used oxygen cylinders had to be replaced, which took more time than expected.

"There are mothers travelling alone with the infants, elderly couples who can’t walk, don’t understand or talk in English or Kannada. There are people here with no access to their medicines," Sowbhagyalakshmi, a stranded passenger, told DH.

"There was no official communication from Lufthansa for almost 30 hours. There were some officials walking around saying that it is a technical issue. Timings of the revised flights were not communicated to the passengers either, which led to confusion," she said.

Flight LH 754 took off from Frankfurt at 1.05 pm on Tuesday, expected to reach India the next day at 1.25 am. It had to land less than an hour after it took off, at 2 pm, in Istanbul due to the emergency. It is now expected to reach on Thursday morning, after an over 24-hour delay.

Passengers are fuming as the airline reportedly promised them hotel rooms and a quick resolution to the problem, none of which materialised. Many took to Twitter to slam the airline's poor management.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Lufthansa
Bengaluru
Frankfurt

What's Brewing

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

One invalid vote had heart-and-arrow symbol for Tharoor

One invalid vote had heart-and-arrow symbol for Tharoor

Interactive | Human sacrifices in India over the years

Interactive | Human sacrifices in India over the years

This Diwali, a pledge to save owls from superstitions

This Diwali, a pledge to save owls from superstitions

Kashmir 'separate country' in Bihar govt school paper

Kashmir 'separate country' in Bihar govt school paper

 