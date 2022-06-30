Mohammed Zubair brought to Bengaluru home; Delhi cops look for evidence

Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, was brought to Bengaluru on Thursday afternoon by Delhi police as part of their investigation into a 2018 tweet.

Zubair, 39, landed at the Kempegowda International Airport at 11.30 am. He was then taken to his residence. It took the police personnel some time to open the first-floor house.

In particular, the Delhi police are looking for the laptop or mobile phone that Zubair had used to post the tweet that has formed the basis for the present case against him.

A court in Delhi remanded him in four days' police custody for the recovery of the laptop/mobile phone. The remand ends on July 2.

In the said tweet, Zubair had posted the screenshot of a still from the 1983 Hindi film Kissi Se Na Kehna. A Twitter user filed a police complaint over the post, alleging that it "hurt" his religious sentiments.

Zubair, a computer science engineer by training, founded Alt News with Pratik Sinha, who studied at an engineering college in Bengaluru.

Zubair came to the limelight after highlighting the controversial remark made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma that almost led to a diplomatic crisis between India and many Muslim-majority countries.