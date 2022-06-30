Zubair brought to Bengaluru; cops look for evidence

Mohammed Zubair brought to Bengaluru home; Delhi cops look for evidence

A court in Delhi remanded him in four days' police custody for the recovery of the laptop/mobile phone

DH News Service, Bengaluru
DH News Service, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 30 2022, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2022, 14:58 ist
Journalist Mohammed Zubair (wearing a cap) was brought to his Bengaluru home on Thursday afternoon. Credit: DH Photo

Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, was brought to Bengaluru on Thursday afternoon by Delhi police as part of their investigation into a 2018 tweet.

Zubair, 39, landed at the Kempegowda International Airport at 11.30 am. He was then taken to his residence. It took the police personnel some time to open the first-floor house.

In particular, the Delhi police are looking for the laptop or mobile phone that Zubair had used to post the tweet that has formed the basis for the present case against him.

Read | Zubair’s arrest, one more vindictive act

A court in Delhi remanded him in four days' police custody for the recovery of the laptop/mobile phone. The remand ends on July 2.

In the said tweet, Zubair had posted the screenshot of a still from the 1983 Hindi film Kissi Se Na Kehna. A Twitter user filed a police complaint over the post, alleging that it "hurt" his religious sentiments.

Zubair, a computer science engineer by training, founded Alt News with Pratik Sinha, who studied at an engineering college in Bengaluru.

Zubair came to the limelight after highlighting the controversial remark made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma that almost led to a diplomatic crisis between India and many Muslim-majority countries.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mohammed Zubair
Alt News
Bengaluru
Police

What's Brewing

How women water warriors are transforming parched lands

How women water warriors are transforming parched lands

Soon, adoption approval to come in 2 months

Soon, adoption approval to come in 2 months

DH Toon | The black sludge of 'religious fanaticism'

DH Toon | The black sludge of 'religious fanaticism'

Safety features that keep you secure on dating apps

Safety features that keep you secure on dating apps

Face blindness: Shenaz Treasury's unusual condition

Face blindness: Shenaz Treasury's unusual condition

 