Namma Metro gets 11-metre 'influence zone'

The state government has declared 11 metres of space from the outer edge of metro structures as an influence zone where no construction work can be taken up without permission from the BMRCL.

Keeping in view of the safety of the Namma Metro structures, the government issued a gazette notification in this regard, helping the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to secure its properties.

The government has invoked the powers conferred under subsection 20 and 21 of the Metro Railways (Construction of Works) Act 1978. With this, 11 metres of width in plan from the outer edge of the metro underground structures (tunnel/ramps/tation) on either side including the width of metro structures as 'Influence Zone of Bangalore Metro'.

"Now, therefore, no new construction of structures, drilling of boreholes, demolitions/modifications/alterations of the existing structure in the influence zone is permitted without the consent of the BMRCL," the notification said.

It further said that the influence zone is made available on the BMRCL website, which can be accessed by the public.