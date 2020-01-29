Nimhans, IIITB sign MoU to extend collaboration

Nimhans on Monday signed a MoU for a two-year extension of its collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology Bangalore towards adopting IT solutions across its various health services.

While the existing MoU is for a three year period, the overall collaboration has been running for about four years, when faculties from both the institutions have been working together in many areas including It solutions for public health management, mobile apps for depression therapy and wellness assessment, automation solutions in large hospitals, devices for surgical robotics, rehab therapy, besides managing and analysing health care data.

IITB’s Chief Innovation Officer Karthik Kittu said: "On 26th January 2020, the dream is to have one platoon of paraplegic soldiers wear the exoskeleton, developed by Bionic Yantra and powered by IITB and NIMHANS, and salute the national flag on Vijaypat."

Talking about IT solutions for public health management, TK Srikanth, Professor, E-Health Research Center, IIT-Bangalore, said: “We’ve developed an e-monitoring solution -an internet application- that helps track the patient visits and programme activities of the District Mental Health Program in Karnataka.

“We’ve done this in collaboration with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, GoK. This has been deployed and in use for over two years.”