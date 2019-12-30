'Parva' to be translated into all languages

The Kendra Sahitya Akademi has recommended the translation of S L Bhyrappa's novel 'Parva' into all the languages in the world, its chairman Chandrashekhara Kambara said.

Speaking at the 'Parva National Conference' organised in the city to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the novel's release, he said Bhyrappa's take on Mahabharata threw new light on the epic with the perspective of modernity.

"Our idea of history changed with the introduction of Macaulay-style of education. We started thinking of our time as past, present and future. 'Navya' (modernism in Kannada poetry) was born in those days. At that time, writers like Bhyrappa and Kuvempu went back and wrote some of the best works to recover our past," he said.