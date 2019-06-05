Rules for installing telecom towers notified

The state has come up with its first-ever policy on the installation of telecommunication towers by amending the Karnataka Municipal Corporation (KMC) Act by including a new definition of ‘building’.

The new notification by the state government say that the building will be defined as “including structures such as telecommunication towers or advertisement structure”.

With this, installing telecommunication towers has become part of clearances like occupancy certificates (OCs) and commencement certificates (CCs) that will be issued according to the proposed building plan approval.

The notification sets out a clear agenda for the BBMP. The town planning department of the Palike will issue permission for installation, which will be the part of structural planning of the building.

An official from the BBMP said, “The new notification will help us monitor and keep an account of the towers in the city. The complete responsibility of installation and permission for telecommunication has been given to the town planning department and zonal officials. Even if the building owner wants to allow telecommunication towers on his building, he will have to submit the application for the renovation of the structure. Earlier, documents showed that more than 4,000 buildings that hold network towers did not have OC and CC. As the town planning and zonal officials will be made in-charge, it will be easier for BBMP to analyse all aspects about buildings with towers,” he said.

The installation charges for telecommunication towers within BBMP limits is fixed at Rs 1 lakh.