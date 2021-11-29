Scooter’s wheel jammed, rider mowed down by speeding KSRTC bus

A 25-year-old man riding a scooter was run over by a speeding KSRTC bus near the Kodigehalli junction on the road to the airport on Sunday morning, a traffic police officer said.

The driver of the KSRTC bus had been speeding and driving recklessly. “He hit the scooter from behind. The rider fell down along with the scooter. The front right wheel of the bus ran over his head, and he died on the spot,” the traffic police officer said.

The accident occurred in front of Swathi Hotel at 8.30 am, police said.

The victim has been identified as Kiran K, from the Bengaluru Rural district, who was riding a Honda Dio towards Byatarayanapura at the time. Kiran, a medical attendant at a veterinary hospital in RT Nagar, struggled to control his vehicle since he had an obstruction on the front wheel.

“A (plastic) cover was caught in the front wheel of the scooter and while the rider was struggling to control his vehicle, the KSRTC bus hit the vehicle from behind,” Savitha S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-North), told DH.

A case has been registered at the Hebbal traffic police station.

Car collision

Around 9 pm on Saturday, a Lancer collided with a Volkswagen in front of the BSF campus in Yelahanka. No injuries had been reported in the car wreck.

“The Lancer driver veered to the right to avoid a two-wheeler in front of him and collided with the Volkswagen speeding from the other side,” said a traffic police officer.

No police case has been registered as neither party filed a complaint.