Tipper lorry hits many vehicles in B'luru's Devanahalli

Tipper lorry hits several vehicles in Bengaluru's Devanahalli; one injured

One person sustained injuries in the accident but is out of danger and is undergoing treatment

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 07 2023, 03:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2023, 05:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A tipper lorry hit seven four-wheelers, including SUVs and cars, in Devanahalli on Friday morning. One person sustained injuries in the accident but is out of danger and is undergoing treatment. 

Around 11.20 am, vehicles heading towards the city were waiting at the Kempegowda Circle for the green signal when the tipper lorry laden with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) construction materials overlooked the red signal, crashed into two cars, veered to the right, and ploughed into five more four-wheeled vehicles.

Police said the driver of the first car was injured while those driving other vehicles escaped unhurt.

The tipper lorry driver abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot.

Devanahalli traffic police seized the tipper lorry and traced the vehicle owner. They assured that the driver will be arrested and further procedures will be followed.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Road accident

