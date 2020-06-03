12 new coronavirus cases reported in Bengaluru

Akhil Kadial
Akhil Kadial, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 03 2020, 00:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 02:10 ist
Representative image (iStock photo)

Twelve new coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, many of whom are known primary contacts of previously identified cases.

Four of these are primary contacts of Patient 2796, a 48-year-old man. These include two adult women, a man, and a teenager.

Two cases, a 40-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, are contacts of Patient 2519, a 61-year-old woman with SARI. For two of the 12 cases, no detail is known about how they contracted the disease, while the rest are inter-state travellers - three from Delhi and one 65-year-old woman from Maharashtra.

