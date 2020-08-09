2,665 new Covid-19 cases; BBMP says ‘it’s testing more’

On the day Karnataka witnessed the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, Bengaluru reported 2,665 new infections, raising the tally of patients to 72,237. The city also recorded 18 more Covid deaths, taking the total fatalities to 1,218.

Authorities attributed the surge in Covid cases to increased testing.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

In less than 48 hours, as many as 5,209 people were infected with Covid-19 in Bengaluru while 2,229 patients were discharged. Till date, more than 37,000 patients have recovered from the disease in the city while about 33,000 are still under treatment, according to the bulletin issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Out of the new cases, areas falling under the BBMP West Zone account for 643 patients, followed by South (378), East (354), Bommanahalli (322), RR Nagar (210), Mahadevapura (151), Yelahanka (89) and Dasarahalli (68). The West Zone has witnessed a steady rise in Covid cases in the past 10 days.

'

The Covid deceased include a 21-year-old man and 16 people aged above 50 having comorbidities.

CCC official dies

H M Gangadharaiah, 45, the nodal officer at the Covid care centre established at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday. A native of D Hosahalli village, Turuvekere taluk, Tumakuru district, Gangadharaiah had retired from the Indian Air Force and recently joined the government service under ex-servicemen quota.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 8

A probationary assistant commissioner, he was posted as the nodal officer at the BIEC Covic facility. He complained of chest pain and was rushed to a private hospital but he died by then, officials said.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad clarified that Gangadharaiah hadn't contracted the novel coronavirus.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled Gangadharaiah's death and announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job to his family.