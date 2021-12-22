311 Bengaluru roads were free of potholes by Dec 10: Karnataka CM Bommai

Of the 470 arterial and sub-arterial roads in Bengaluru, 311 roads running into 834 kilometres were free from potholes by December 10, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

The remaining 159 roads are currently under repair, Bommai, who is also the Bengaluru city development minister, stated in a written reply to a question raised by MLC and former Bengaluru mayor P R Ramesh in the Legislative Council here on Tuesday.

The chief minister promised to complete the ongoing asphalting of 180-km roads. About 100-km roads are being white-topped while another 30 km of roads are being developed under the TenderSURE model, he said.

Bommai further said that steps were being taken to get private contractors selected through tenders to maintain roads in all the 198 wards of the BBMP.

Since 2015-16, Rs 20,060 crore in grants have been given towards road development and related infrastructure works in the BBMP limits, he added.

