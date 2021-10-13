Abandoned suitcase in Bengaluru road creates panic

Abandoned suitcase in Bengaluru's BVK Iyengar Road creates panic

The police opened the suitcase to find only clothes

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 13 2021, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2021, 15:23 ist
Shopkeepers and commuters noticed the suitcase at around 1 pm. Credit: Bengaluru Police Photo

An abandoned suitcase has created panic among people on the busy BVK Iyengar Road. The suitcase was found on the footboard of a scooter.

Shopkeepers and commuters noticed the suitcase at around 1 pm on Wednesday and alerted the police. The City Market police inspector BG Kumaraswamy and his team rushed to the spot and restricted movement of people near it. The bomb detection and disposal squad also rushed to the spot.

Upon inspection, only clothes were found inside it.

The busy BVK Iyengar Road is overcrowded due to the large number of people shopping for the Dasara festival. Soon after noticing the suitcase the shopkeepers alerted people asking them not to go near it.

People were seen watching the officials at work from a safe distance, curios to know what the contents of the suitcase could be.

Bengaluru
bomb squads
Dasara festival
Karnataka

